Born in Hamilton to George and Alice (Carter) Bearman, on September 10, 1916, died in Ottawa on January 27, 2020, in her 104th year. Predeceased by her much loved husband, Pat, brother Bill, sister Margaret, and son Dennis. Helen is survived by her daughter Nancy, daughter-in-law Joanna, grandson Adam (Jacquelin), great-grandchildren Ava and Benjamin, and her dear friend and 'other daughter' Kathie Walker. Helen lived in Dundas for almost sixty years. She was a faithful parishioner of St. James' Anglican Church and a founding member of St. James' WA and a life member of the Altar Guild. After Pat died in 1958, leaving her with two young kids and a big mortgage, Helen worked at The Valley City Manufacturing Company until age 65. She moved to the Palisades Retirement Residence in Ottawa in 2003. For many years, she was first in line for every bus going on an excursion. Because of failing eyesight, she had to give up her well-used computer when she was 96. She very much missed receiving messages from the many people who had kept in touch with her by e-mail. Thanks to those who did keep in contact in other ways, especially Ramona Mileris and Dermott Corr. Helen travelled the world, most often with her sister, sometimes with Nancy. Her only regret was that she didn't make it to New Zealand. She was an avid and eclectic reader throughout her life; she may well hold a record at the CNIB Library for most books read after age 96. Last count was 656. Thanks to all who took care of her, and thanks especially to those who cared about her - Maddie, Joan and Doug. In memory of Helen, please consider donating to the CNIB/CELA Library, or the Primate's World Relief and Development Fund. Her ashes will rest at Christ Church Cathedral Columbarium. Helen died as she lived, in sure and certain hope of the Resurrection to eternal life. May she rest in peace and may light perpetual shine upon her. Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-233-1143
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020