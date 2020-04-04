|
|
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Helen May Lightfoot on Thursday, April 2, 2020 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack (2002) and sisters Margaret Johnson and Elsie Williams. Beloved mother of Greg (Marilyn), Loreen and Brian (Teresa). Dear grandma of Sean, Michael (Sarah), Rebecca Dixon (Jon) and Blake. Cherished great-grandma of Cole, Josh, Bella, Carter, Madison, Linkyn and Finn. Dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Our gratitude and thanks to the staff at Westmount Terrace and Idlewyld Manor. Due to the Corona Virus restrictions a private service has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. For those who wish, memorial donations made to the Children's Wish Foundation or Canadian Wildlife Federation would be appreciated. Please sign the online Book of Condolences at www.baygardens.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 4, 2020