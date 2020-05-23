It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Helen May Scott on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at the age of 78. Loving mother, friend and mentor of Susan (David) Pasian and Cameron (Celestina) Scott. Her kindness, creative spirit and strong work ethic will live on in her four beautiful granddaughters; Emma and Olivia Pasian, and Samantha and Ava Scott. The girls were truly the centre of her universe; she was their proudest supporter and had a special relationship with each of them. She was the best mother and grandmother anyone could wish for; always positive and respecting our differences as she encouraged us to follow our dreams. We were so fortunate to have a mom who was such a regular part of all of our lives and taught us to live in the moment and appreciate all that we had. This makes saying goodbye that much harder. Helen was preceded in death by her parents Burton and Florence Touchie (née Chapman) of Hamilton. She will be deeply missed by her sister Joan (Ian) Wallace of Bracebridge, niece Jill Monaghan of Angus, her two nephews Bradley (Leann) and Andrew Wallace of Port Carling, and their families. Helen was born and raised in West Hamilton and was a well-known member of the Dundas community where she lived for most of her adult life. She worked in the fashion industry for many years, first as a buyer and window artist for Eaton's and Robinson's, and later in sales in the clothing, interior design and travel industries. Helen's sales skills were something that came naturally to her. Her maternal grandparents were established vendors on Hamilton Farmer's Market (Chapman's) for many decades and she learned the art of the sale early on in life. Conversation with Helen came easily and customers were drawn to her eye for design and detail. She had a natural flair for trending styles and could always be found adding that perfect little "something" to her home, her outfit, or your outfit! She was an impeccable hostess and Helen opened her home regularly to friends and family. When you were in her home, she consistently struck the perfect balance between making you feel like you were a special guest, and comfortable enough to feel right at home. She never missed an opportunity to let people know that she cared. Helen's bags were always packed and she travelled and cruised extensively throughout the world. She cherished the memories that she made with her travelling companions whether they were friends or family, and enjoyed making new acquaintances along the way. There was nothing more beautiful to Helen than a morning sunrise, the quiet early morning hours, and the promise of a new day. And when she couldn't find the sunshine, she would be the sunshine for those around her. Cremation has taken place and a private family service has occurred. Please continue to honour Helen's memory through gestures of kindness to others. Her life's work was to "be somebody who made everybody feel like a somebody". If desired, formal acknowledgements of her passing may be made through donations to the Hamilton Health Sciences Foundation or McMaster Children's Hospital. "We will never forget someone who gave us so much to remember". Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 23, 2020.