Helen MELNYCK

Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in her 97th year. Predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Michael. Loving mom to Holly and Terry (Bob). "Grandma" will be missed by grandchildren Erin (Gabe), Adrianne (David), Bryan (Gelsomina) and Ashley (Shawn) and will be joining her beloved predeceased grandson Christopher. Loving great-grandma to Alexa and Olivia. Dear sister of Johnny and Rose and predeceased by Joe and Annie. "She will be lovingly remembered as 'Aunty Helen' by her 7 nieces and all of their children and their families." Cremation has taken place. Private family interment at Mountview Gardens. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca