Helen Milburn
Peacefully surrounded by her family on July 4, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital, Helen Milburn passed away in her 85th year. Loving mother of Steve (Janine), Harry, Brian (Paul), Kathy and Danny. Dear grandma of William and Christopher (Jill) and great-grandma of Isabella and the late Mason Milburn. Helen will be lovingly remembered for her love of baking, cooking, and going to the cottage in Bancroft. At Helen's request, cremation has taken place. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Monday, July 13th from 11-12 p.m. followed by a service in the chapel at 12 p.m. BY MANDATE OF THE BEREAVEMENT AUTHORITY OF ONTARIO, ALL IN ATTENDANCE MUST WEAR A FACE MASK. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
P.X. Dermody Funeral Homes - Upper Gage Avenue
796 Upper Gage Avenue
Hamilton, ON L8V 4K4
905-388-4141
