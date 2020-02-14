|
It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Helen Morgan (nee Harrington) on February 12, 2020 in her 89th year. Helen was married for 68 wonderful years to her beloved husband, William. She will be deeply missed by her four daughters and their husbands, June and Walt; Dianne and Roger; Nancy and Tom; Janice and Fred. Helen was dearly loved by her grandchildren Jessica and Noah; Cory and Lisa; Tyler and Brittany; Carly and Max; Amber and David; Callum and Katia; Amy and Graham; Liam; Andrew; David and Dani. Great grandchildren Ellie, Dylan, Hayden, Easton and Charlie. Predeceased by her infant son Alan, parents Janet and Ernest Harrington, and siblings Jean, William, Margaret, Joseph, and Walter. Helen devoted her life to her family, her community through Girl Guides, and her church, St. Stephen's United. Visitation will be held at Dodsworth & Brown Funeral Home, 378 Wilson Avenue East, Ancaster on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations to the Carpenter Hospice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 14, 2020