Erb & Good Family Funeral Home
171 King Street South
Waterloo, ON N2J 1P7
519-745-8445
March 3, 1924 - February 20, 2020 Helen passed away at Roberta Place in Barrie. She leaves behind her three daughters, Gale (Bryan) Wood, Dale (Linc) Bowman, and Darlene (Karl) Lehner and two grandsons, Luke Bowman and Mason Lehner. A private family visitation, funeral service and burial will be held. In Helen's memory, donations to the or a may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020
