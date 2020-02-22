|
|
March 3, 1924 - February 20, 2020 Helen passed away at Roberta Place in Barrie. She leaves behind her three daughters, Gale (Bryan) Wood, Dale (Linc) Bowman, and Darlene (Karl) Lehner and two grandsons, Luke Bowman and Mason Lehner. A private family visitation, funeral service and burial will be held. In Helen's memory, donations to the or a may be arranged by contacting the Erb & Good Family Funeral Home, 171 King St. S., Waterloo, www.erbgood.com or 519-745-8445.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020