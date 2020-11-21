It is with profound sadness the family wishes to announce the passing of Helen Villeneuve (nee McPhie) on November 4, 2020 at the age of 92, after a long battle with Alzheimers. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Donat (Don) (1995); loved mother of Tom (Francois) and Lori Dale (Michael Clinton). Cherished grandmother to Sarah Duckers (Justin), Allison Huszczo (Jordan), Rachel Dale (Jeremy), and Isabella and Elise Villeneuve. Great-grandmother to Riley, Hayden and Francine. Helen is predeceased by her best friends and sisters Sheila Medhurst (Leonard), Elizabeth Tamberelli (Samuel) and Ruth Ann Riddle (James), and her brother James McPhie (Janet). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friendships were important to Helen. She had wonderful lifelong friends who have passed before her and she is now reunited with them; Shirley Frost, Carol Sobinski, Grace McNally, and her sister-in-law and dear friend, Marie Ridge. They were special women in Helen's life. Thanks to the staff in Flamborough at Willowgrove LTC especially the nurses and PSWs who care for residents under difficult conditions. Cremation has taken place. A mass of Christian burial will be on Thursday, November 26 at 10:00 am at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 50 Brucedale Avenue East, Hamilton, L9A 1M8. Donations to Alzheimers Society or Cancer Assistance Program of Hamilton would be appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store