Helen Winnifred "Winnie/Win" (Keller) WRIGHT
Passed away peacefully at the age of 100 at Caressant Care, Arthur on September 16, 2020. Win is now in the presence of her Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. Predeceased by her loving husband Kenneth Wright, and daughter Monica. Sister to Jay (Ilean) Keller and sister-in-law Joan (John, deceased) Luchak. Predeceased by siblings Bill (Margaret) Keller, Bob (Joanne) Keller, Douglas (Kay) Wright, Allan (Pat) Wright, Ronald (Terry) Wright. Mother of Fraser of Tweed, Martha (Gord) Peters of Dundas, Peter (Darlene) of Edmonton, Tim (Sophie) of New Zealand, Candy (David) Hill of Arthur, Paul of Calgary, Becky (David) Robinson of Barrie and Sue (Steve) Ross of Hamilton. Win leaves behind 35grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and numerous foster children. Graveside service Saturday, September 19, 2020, 9:30 a.m. Greenfield Cemetery, Arthur.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Graveside service
09:30 AM
Greenfield Cemetery
