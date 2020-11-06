We are mourning the passing of a woman who lived life on her own terms. Helen Yanover died Wednesday evening, November 4, 2020 at Shalom Village in her 95th year. She collapsed suddenly with her husband, Paul Hanover (Solomon Yanover) at her side. She leaves two sons, Ian (Ina) and Lawrence (Fran), three grandchildren, Tovah (Jamie), Aaron (Alisha) and Gabriella (Alon) plus four great-grandchildren, Anna, Norah, Sam and Charlie. Helen was the rock supporting Paul for 72 years. She was predeceased by her parents Joseph and Gertrude Eisenstat. The family thanks Shalom Village staff for their care, especially nurse Michelle Grady and the PSW team. We also thank Zubeida from LHIN for her guidance. A graveside funeral for the immediate family will be held at the Beth Jacob Cemetery (GOI section), Snake Road Hamilton, Friday, November 6. Donations to Shalom Village.



