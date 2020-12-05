Passed away in Hamilton, on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 88. Helena is survived by her loving children Karl Sebek, Tom Sebek, Peter Bartonek, wife Christine Bartonek and six beautiful grandchildren, Marketa Sebkova, Vojta Sebek, Emerson Galezki-Sebek, Ryan Galezki-Sebek, Stephanie Gauci, & Scott Gauci. Helena (Bubs) born May 3, 1932 in Czechoslovakia, was a wonderful cook and fun-loving songbird. She was young at heart and was proud of her children and grandchildren. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. At her request, no service will be held. www.smithsfh.com