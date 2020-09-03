Helena LANGER

Passed peacefully on August 26th, 2020 in her 91st year after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Sunrise Senior Living in Burlington who have cared for her with kindness and compassion. Predeceased by her husband Oscar (1994) and her common-law husband Dr. Michael Harrison (2018). She is survived by her loving son Jim, her brother Sepp and her sister Gretel. In line with her wishes, a cremation has taken place and her ashes will be returned to her birthplace in Austria. If you wish to honour Helena's memory, donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada would be appreciated.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store