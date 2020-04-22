|
|
With great sadness the family of Helene Ryan announces her passing in Windsor, Ontario, on Friday, April 17, 2020. Helene was born on April 29, 1923, in Toronto, Ontario, to the late James and Dorothy Quarry (née Harkin). She was predeceased by her husband, Frank (2002) and her siblings: Claire (Roger Trudel), Vincent, Eleanor, Margaret (Bill Silcock), Betty (Bill Cavanaugh), Greg (Barb), and Pat (Walter Speagle), and in-laws Allan and Mary Ryan. Helene was the beloved mother of Paul (Helen), Maureen (Patrick Brode), Mary-Claire (Bill Nepotiuk), Kevin (Leslie), and D'Arcy (Nada). She was the cherished Grandmother of Meghan, Brendan (Beth), Kate, Deirdre (Chris Andrechek), Anastasia, Talia, Alana, Camille, Brigitte, Anna, Aidan, Owen and Liam, and G.G. to Simone, Vivian and Oliver. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Mary Gillespie and Barb Quarry, and numerous nieces and nephews. Our mother was a gentle lady with a steadfast belief in the importance of faith and family. She lived life to the fullest, both accepting its adversities and enjoying its celebrations. Many thanks to the staff of Amica Riverside for their kind care. We will miss you Mom, but know you are happy to be re-united in heaven, with Dad and your family. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life and Mass of Christian Burial will occur at a later date. On-line memorial at inmemoriam.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 22, 2020