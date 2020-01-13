|
Born in France on July 1, 1929 and passed away peacefully on January 10, 2020. She was the beloved and devoted wife of Albert, who passed away Thanksgiving Day, October 12, 1981. She was the genteel and caring friend of William Pearce, who passed away July 27, 2008. She was the dearest companion of Berta, Paupiette and Anton, her beloved "Dachsies". Hélène was a home person, she loved to knit, to sew and she has so very many pretty needlepoints. For almost 20 years, she was a volunteer at St. Joseph's Villa, in Dundas. So, today we ask? What is life? ..........Life is but a resting place, A Pause in what's to be. A resting place along the road. To sweet eternity. We all have different journeys Different paths along the way. We all were meant to learn some things But never meant to stay.... Our destination is a place. Far greater than we know. For some the journey is quicker For some the journey's slow. And when the journey finally ends We'll claim a great reward And find an everlasting peace, Together with the Lord.... A private service to be held at a later date.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 13, 2020