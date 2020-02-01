|
|
After a long, happy life, Helene (nee Kasdorf) went home to be with her Lord. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Peter (2005), her sisters Kaethe and Susanne, and son-in-law Burt Horak (2006). She will be sadly missed by her children, Katherine Horak and John (Kathy) Neufeld, her four grandchildren, Andrew (Amy Longworth) Horak, Marianne Horak, Bonnie (Dylan) Richards, Janelle (Grayson) Duplessis and her four great-grandchildren, Autumn and Emily Richards, Molly and Adalyn Duplessis, as well as her many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was a wonderful cook, seamstress and gardener. Her kindness, selflessness and unconditional love will be fondly remembered by all whose lives she touched. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the staff at Cama Woodlands Long Term Care Centre for their compassionate care. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your . A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Mission Baptist Church (100 North Oval, Hamilton) at 12:00 noon. A reception will follow with family and friends.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020