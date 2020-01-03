|
At the noble age of 93, Helga peacefully left this world to join her beloved husband Werner, who predeceased her in 2015. They called themselves 'the turtledoves', were inseparable and enjoyed a blessed active life among family & friends. Helga loved travel and culinary arts, she had 'an eye' for design, was ever elegant and prided herself to be informed on any subject. She took pleasure in condo living overlooking Lake Ontario, as well as solving world problems with 'the swim ladies' & loved summers at the family cottage on Georgian Bay. Known to her patients as 'Fritzie', she worked for many years with Dr. J.P. McClintock in Hamilton. During the last three years of her life, and certainly a force to be reckoned with, Helga was being cared for at Amica Retirement Community in Stoney Creek. A heartfelt thank you goes to Amica staff, especially Shelby 'Shorty' Horsman and special helper Dale Laughren. And to Heidi Bryans, her trusted caregiver and companion, who saw her through much pain & emotional turmoil. Helga leaves behind her daughter Claudia and husband Weldon Bosworth of New Hampshire, her grandchildren Dana and Daniel Abdinoor of Hawaii and Boston, as well as her niece Ingrid and husband Ralph Champion and their family of Port Dover, Milton and Toronto. Helga will be sadly missed by many. Cremation has taken place. Online condolences and notes of sympathy may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca