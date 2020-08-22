Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family on Sunday August 16, 2020, in her 85th year. To be reunited with her loving husband Rudi (Rudolf) (2012). Beloved mother of Angela Cunningham (John), Cornelia Schuster (Richard), Monica Robinson (Paul). Proud Oma of Elise (Matt), Laura (Brendan), Courtland, Cooper (Logan), Bianca, Deanna and Stefan (Adriana). Cherished great-grandmother of Hannah, Lauryn, Blake, Lincoln and Roman. Dear sister of Hans Renz (Erika). Helga will be missed by her devoted dog Heidi who was always by her side. A Private Family Service will be held. For those who wish, expressions of sympathy to the Canadian Cancer Society
would be sincerely appreciated by the family. (Arrangements entrusted to Smith's Funeral Home Stoney Creek 905-664-4222) www.smithsfh.com