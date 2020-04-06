|
Heljo Marie Aro Parkma passed away at Macassa Lodge, Hamilton ON, on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on April 9, 1923 in Tallinn, Estonia. In October 1944, when Estonia was taken over by the Russian Army, the Aro family fled on the last train out of Tallinn to Germany. Heljo studied at the University in Stuttgart. She married Udo Kasemets and had a son Uku. The family immigrated to Canada in 1950's. She became a proud Canadian citizen in 1957 and lived in the same house for over 50 years. She worked in nuclear medicine at the General Hospital for 37 years. Heljo divorced and eventually remarried Harry Parkma in 1976 . She outlived both her husbands. Her son Uku passed away in 2012. Heljo liked to travel and spent time in the USA with her sister, Tina Naykki and brother Ants Aro. She also visited Estonia again and Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Austria, Portugal and Mexico. Her favorite pastimes were travel, reading, bridge and particularly gardening. Heljo was an active member of the Hamilton Estonian Society and the Hamilton Estonian Lutheran Church. Heljo is survived by her sister Tina Aro Naykki and her sister-in -law Cornelia Aro and three nieces with their families in the USA, as well as extended family in Estonia. Cremation has taken place. She will be buried with her parents at Oakview Cemetery, Royal Oak, MI. Donations may be made to the First Estonian Ev. Lutheran Church.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 6, 2020