Helmut WEISS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helmut's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Helmut Weiss on April 30, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Sheila Weiss (Phillips). Loving and devoted father to Elizabeth McGuire and son-in-law Brian, Matthew Weiss and Amanda Weiss and daughter-in-law Andrea. Cherished Opa of Kohen, Morgan, Sydney and Everett. Following Helmut's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved