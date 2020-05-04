It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Helmut Weiss on April 30, 2020 at the age of 71. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Sheila Weiss (Phillips). Loving and devoted father to Elizabeth McGuire and son-in-law Brian, Matthew Weiss and Amanda Weiss and daughter-in-law Andrea. Cherished Opa of Kohen, Morgan, Sydney and Everett. Following Helmut's wishes cremation has taken place. Online condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 4, 2020.