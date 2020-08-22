Peacefully at his residence on Thursday, August 20, 2020, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Barbara. Loving father of Catherine McFarland (James), Adriana Hammond. Loved Opa of Jason, Jasmine, Justin, Janine, Sarah and Great Opa to Mackayla, Jackson, Serena, Marleigh. Dear brother of Ditte, Gerda. Hendrick was a retired employee of Pro Pak, enjoyed wood working and his walks along the lake. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
. We are confident, yes, well pleased rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord. 2 Cor. 5:8