Surrounded by the love of his beautiful family, Frank, at the age of 78 years, went to be with his Lord, on Friday, September 18, 2020. Frank is survived by the love of his life, Maggi Petrie, his children Lisa, Frank Jr. (Brenda), Jason (Jodi) and their mother Ann, Daniella (Darryl), Trevor and their mother Carla. He was the proud Opa of Katty, Cole (Jen), Brittany (Addison), Lexi, Liam, Zoey and Evie, and great-grandfather of Ryder and M.J. Frank was blessed with the love of his extended family, Mike (Jodie), Joseph, Gina (Domenic) and their children Brian, Ally, Domenic and soon to be born Max. Frank will be dearly missed by sisters JoAnn and Mary (Bob), and his nieces and nephews Suzanne, Janine (Kevin), Yvonne (Vee), and great-nieces and nephews Spencer, Joshua and Quinn. He will be fondly remembered by his dear friends, the Daniels who welcomed his family into their home as new Canadians. His Tante Nettie who became his special mother, will always remember her regular lunch dates and card games with Frank. The Startek family and David and Sandra Chettle, will also hold a special place in their hearts for their dearest friend. Frank will also be missed by his steadfast furry companion, Brandy, who was always by his side. A very special thank you to the angel, nurse Louise Lachowskjy whose loving care and compassion went well beyond the call of duty. Frank will be remembered for his passion for music, which could always be heard in his home. He formed a band called The Gold Tones which played in the Hamilton area for many years. He also played with Frank's Combo which included his father, Henk as the base player. Frank ran a successful accounting practice which allowed him the opportunity to retire early and enjoy spending time with his family and friends. He was an excellent listener with a calm demeanor who brought out the best in everyone. He could often be found at his happy place - floating in his boat on the lake. 'The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched, they must be felt within the heart.' -Helen Keller Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. Tributes at 8:30 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to the Juravinski Cancer Centre, Mission Service, or The Salvation Army would be sincerely appreciated by the family. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP under the services tab on Frank's memorial tribute page at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the Funeral Home between 9 and 5 p.m. www.smithsfh.com