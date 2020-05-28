It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Hendrik (Hank) Gijsbertus Vanden Berg who was born on March 2, 1931 in Nieuwerkerk a/d IJssel, The Netherlands and died on May 8, 2020 in Hamilton, Ontario. Hank was predeceased by his first wife, Antonia (Toos), nee Looije, and is survived by his second wife, Antje (Ann), nee Bouma-Salverda, his children, Carolina, Arlene, Shirley, John, Michael, Ken, his step-children, Diana, Robert, Raymond, Richard, Bill, and their spouses, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Hank's life passion was growing and selling flowers. He owned and operated Vanden Berg Greenhouses and House of Dutch Boy. He will be sorely missed by all of us who knew and loved him. The family encourages the use of the online Condolences Services offered with legacy.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.