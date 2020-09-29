The Lord took to himself our father Henk Berger on Friday, September 25th at Shalom Manor in Grimsby. He was the husband of Tina Berger and father of Case, Frank and Suzanne, Henry, Clazina and Martin, Tricia. He was the grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 5. He is survived by his siblings Kees, Leen, Joke, Fritz, Wout, predeceased by his sister Mieke, all in the Netherlands. After first moving to Alberta from the Netherlands, he settled down in Hamilton, Ontario, where he met his future wife at a choir concert. He had a life-long love of music and attended many concerts in the area. He also loved photography and was a long-time member of the Hamilton camera club. He would combine photography with the great outdoors, paddling his kayak in the Parry Sound and Hamilton areas. He was a long-time member of the Hamilton Free Reformed church, where visitation will take place on Wednesday, September 30th 12-1pm followed by the service at 1pm. Interment will follow at Carluke cemetery, attended by immediate family only. To attend the visitation or funeral you are required to call Dodsworth & Brown Ancaster Chapel at (905-648-3852) to register.