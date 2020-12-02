The Lord called unto Himself his beloved servant Hendrik on Monday, November 30, 2020, in his 83rd year. Loving husband of Lena (nee Keizer) for 54 years. Dear father of Gerald (Teresa) Meyering, Dora (the late Walter) Scholman, Christine (Jamie) VanderWier and the late Peggy. Opa of Brandon (Nicole) Meyering, Rebecca (Tyler) Bellik, Peggy (Jake) Stewart, Delaney Meyering, Kenn (Nikita) Scholman, Jodi (Dan) Van Es, Kimberly Scholman, the late Dylan Scholman and Tyler, Julia, Logan and Colby VanderWier. Brother of Hennie (Huib) Sandee, Joke (the late Frans) DeWit, Jan Meyering and Henny de Jong, Rika (Be) Lohof and Janna (the late Ebbe) VanderLaan and brother-in-law of the late Ray (Barbara) Keizer, Grace (the late Harm) Heuvel, Nancy (the late Larry) Lonsbery and Annie and Eli Kok. Also survived by many nephews, nieces and friends in the community. Friends are invited to call at BALLARD MINOR FUNERAL HOME, 315 Broad Street East, Dunnville on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. (Those wishing to attend the visitation must RSVP through the funeral home website. Please arrive in the parking lot 10 minutes prior to the chosen visitation time and speak to a parking attendant. Masks are required at all times when in the funeral home.) Following the graveside service at South Cayuga Baptist Cemetery, the funeral service for Henk will be held at Bethel Christian Reformed Church, 17 Robinson Road on Friday, December 4 at 11 a.m. Seating is limited and those wishing to attend must RSVP through the funeral home website. Masks are required at all times for the funeral service. The service will be livestreamed on www.dunnvillecrc.ca
beginning at 11 a.m. for those wishing to join the family in this way. Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.ballardminorfh.ca