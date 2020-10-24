Peacefully, at West Haldimand General Hospital on Thursday, October 22, 2020 in his 87th year, Henry was called home to be with his Lord. He was born October 26, 1933 in Ysbrechtum, the Netherlands and married on March 30, 1955. Henry moved his young family to Ontario, Canada in March, 1957 where he worked as a farm hand before starting a long career as an Industrial Cleaner for C.H. Heist. Henry is survived by his beloved wife (Jeltje) (Rienstra) of 65 years. He will be sorely missed by his children, Anna (Willie) Afful, Sid Vander Velde, Yvonne (Bruce) Sharp, Brenda (Jim) Prins, Joyce (Rob) Jagt and Art Vander Velde. He will also be remembered and cherished by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dad was a man of incredible faith, with a love to sing, passionate about auctions and he very much enjoyed talking to anyone and everyone, sharing his stories of past and present. The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital who showed such great care and compassion during Dad's final days. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Dad, please consider a mission organization or mission trip as Dad so loved to give to those in need. Visitation will take place Sunday, October 25, 2020, 2-4 p.m. at Miller Funeral Chapel, 28 Caithness St. E., Caledonia. A private family interment service will take place Monday October 26, 2020 at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Maranatha Christian Reformed Church, 33 King Ave., York. 2 Timothy 4:7 I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.