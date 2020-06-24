On Monday, June 22, 2020 at Joseph Brant Hospital, Burlington, with her husband at her side, Hennie Bosscher was called home to the Lord at the age of 81 years. Beloved wife of Ralph for 60 years. Loved mother of John and Edith Bosscher, Alice and Robert Smouter, Grace and Norm Plantinga, Jane and Henry Vos, Henry and Carolin Bosscher, Henriette and Darren Crewe, Gerda and John Hordyk, and Rolean and Marc Williston. Dear Oma of 25 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Steven† and Mina Ter Burg, Henk Ter Burg†, Dinie† and Arie† Buitendyk, Geertje and Jan Veurink, Dina† and John† Malda, John† and Alie† Bosscher, Roelie† and Thijs† Stad, Fred† and Bea Bosscher, Gerrie† and Ann Bosscher, Fennie and Albert† Hofstede, Jannie and Jan Diek, and Henk and Riet Bosscher. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at EBENEZER CANADIAN REFORMED CHURCH, 607 Dynes Road, Burlington where the Funeral Service will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. by family invitation and will also be live-streamed, Rev. A.B. Roukema officiating. Please sign up ahead of time to attend the visitation (via the funeral home website or by phone, 905-689-4852). A family interment service will follow at Burlington Memorial Gardens. Donations to Anchor Association would be appreciated as expressions of sympathy. The Spirit and the Bride say, "Come." And let the one who hears say, "Come." And let the one who is thirsty come; let the one who desires take the water of life without price. (Revelation 22:17) To sign up to attend the visitation, to access the Funeral Service livestream, and to sign the Tribute Wall go to kitchgingsteepeandludwig.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 24, 2020.