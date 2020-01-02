|
Passed away surrounded by his daughters on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the age of 90. Reunited after thirty-two years with his one and only love Wilhelmina (1987). Loving father of Mary McDonald (Glen), Josey Devereaux (Allan), Carla Morrison (Cameron), and Joanne McCarthy (Will). Cherished grandfather of Christopher, Samantha, Ryan, Scott, Donald, Joshua, Lindsay, Louise, Bridget, Sean, Hannah, Noah, and Connor. Dear brother-in-law of Martina Hendriks (Netherlands). He will be fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews and friends. Harry was strong in his faith and loved farming, woodworking, dancing and most importantly spending time with his family. Special thanks to Lakeshore Place Retirement staff, Doctor Witcher and the transitional care PSWs for their compassion and dedication while taking care of dad in his final years. Visitation will be held at KITCHING, STEEPE & LUDWIG FUNERAL HOME, 146 Mill St. N. Waterdown on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at OUR LADY OF MOUNT CARMEL ROMAN CATHOLIC CHURCH, 79 Freelton Rd., on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in the churchyard cemetery. A reception will be held in Marion Hall. If desired, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please sign the Tribute Wall at www.kitchingsteepeandludwig.com