On May 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in his 93rd year. Henri's kind and selfless nature will be forever remembered. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Burgess).Loving father of Nelson (Claire), Anita (Gord), and Charlene (David). Proud grandfather of Evin, Joshua, Jessica, Kyle, Brett, Ryan, and Vanessa. Henri, a man of few words, was a proud and successful business owner and took great pride in providing for his family. Henri's strength and love will live on in the hearts of all his family and friends. As per Henri's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family burial will be held at Burlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, please consider a donation to Diabetes Canada in his memory. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.