Henri Paul LACHANCE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 6, 2020 at St. Joseph's Villa in his 93rd year. Henri's kind and selfless nature will be forever remembered. Beloved husband of the late Shirley (nee Burgess).Loving father of Nelson (Claire), Anita (Gord), and Charlene (David). Proud grandfather of Evin, Joshua, Jessica, Kyle, Brett, Ryan, and Vanessa. Henri, a man of few words, was a proud and successful business owner and took great pride in providing for his family. Henri's strength and love will live on in the hearts of all his family and friends. As per Henri's wishes cremation has taken place. A private family burial will be held at Burlington Memorial Gardens. If desired, please consider a donation to Diabetes Canada in his memory. Online condolences and memories can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burial
Burlington Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
LG WALLACE FUNERAL HOME - HAMILTON
151 OTTAWA ST NORTH
Hamilton, ON L8H 3Z2
(905) 544-1147
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved