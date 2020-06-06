Henrietta Perron (CHICHI) MARCHAND
Henrietta entered into heaven's gate peacefully on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. Joseph's Hospital in her 74th year. Predeceased by her husband Donald Sr. and parents Rheal and Lina Perron, brother Adrien and sister Lorraine. She leaves two sons Donald (Stacy) and Darrin. She was the devoted nanny to four grandchildren, Angelica (Shawn), Joshua, Natalie and Nathan, great-grandchildren Aubrey and Kayden and godchild Michelle, Penny and Marc. She leaves her siblings, brother Roland and sisters Jeaninne, Adrienne, Murielle and Lise. Sister-in-law Claudette/Ben Demers and Romeo Marchand. Chichi will be greatly missed by her family. She was a kind and thoughtful person she loved to laugh! She was devoted to her family and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Diabetes Association or a charity of your choice. In Chichi's memory, do a good deed, lend a helping hand, smell the flowers and hug your loved one.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
