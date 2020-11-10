Passed away at Joseph Brant Hospital, on Friday, November 6, 2019, at the age of 93. Predeceased by loving wife Peggy of almost 71 years. Loved father of Peter (Carol), and Ruth Andrews (Kevin); Grandfather of Christopher (Leigh), Erin Audet (Mike) and Dayna Andrews; and Great Grandfather of Taylor, Paige, Madison, Isabelle and William. Alan is predeceased by brothers Charles and Ronald and half-brothers William and Leslie. Dear brother in law to Judy and David Doherty, Cathy and the late William Doherty, the late Mabel "Bubs" and the late Stanley Walker, and the late Alice McDonald. Remembered fondly by his many nieces and nephews. Alan worked at International Harvester/Navistar for over 43 years. He started his career in Ottawa and moved to Hamilton, London, Saint John, N.B., and Toronto before retiring in Burlington. Alan volunteered for many years with the Heart and Stroke Association. He also drove patients for Cancer treatment and was a long-standing member of the IH Retirees Club. Alan and Peggy loved to travel and saw many places around the world, as well enjoyed golfing and cross-country skiing. Visitation at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333), on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 10:30 a.m. For those who wish to attend via live stream, please visit www.smithsfh.com
for details. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary or by calling the funeral home between 9a.m.-5p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. For those who wish, donations in memory of Alan to a charity of choice
would be sincerely appreciated by the family.