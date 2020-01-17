|
|
Peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Hamilton General Hospital on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in his 73rd year. Beloved husband of Deborah (nee Linke) for 40 years. Loved father of Matthew, Andrew, David. Predeceased by his parents Henry and Marta, his in-laws Norm and Audrey Linke, and sisters Vera Kaufman, Georgina Sitarski. Brother-in-law of Donna Gallo. Will be missed by his many nieces and nephews. Henry was a retired employee of Atotech where he was well known for his expertise in electroplating. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME 36 Lake Ave, Drive, Stoney Creek on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. where funeral service will be held in the chapel on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment Woodland Cemetery. In Henry's memory, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 17, 2020