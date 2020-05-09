DILNEY, Henry August 15, 1927 - May 4, 2020 It is with heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Henry, in his 93rd year, of Hamilton and formerly of Sydney, N.S. Left to mourn is his wife Katie (House) of 69 years, son John (Barbara), daughter-in-law Marlene and predeceased by sons, Edward and Michael and brother John 'Max'. Will be greatly missed by his grandson Ryan (Dana) and granddaughter Natasha (Shawn) and their children Carson and Bentley, his sister Helen & family of Calgary. Survived by his sisters-in-law Kay Dilney & Betty House of Sydney, N.S., Mabel of Halifax, N.S. and Barbara, Mary, Janet & Carol (Jack) of Hamilton. Monsignor Edward House (brother-in-law) deceased, was an important influence in Henry's life and now together forever more, also pre-deceased by many bothers' and sisters'-in-law. Special Papa to Jade & Jacob and many nieces & nephews. Retired employee for 30 years of the Ford Oakville Assembly Plant where he was recognized for his excellent attendance. A very special thank you to dear friends and family for all the kindness shown to Henry, who was known as a quiet, tender and kind gentleman who loved his sons and the special care given by his loving wife Katie. Cremation has taken place. Celebration of Life, Mass and burial to be held at a later date. You asked for little and gave so much and in our Hearts "King" Henry you will forever stay.



