Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at Joseph Brant Hospital on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Ann Meyer for 53 years. Loving father of Michele Meyer (Kevin Cash), Dave Meyer (Candace), Natalie Torrison (Dave Harrison) and Catherine Meyer (Ed Frezza). Proud grandfather of Abigail, Sam, Christine, Alyssa, Adam, Daniel, Sandi, Zach, Shaelin, Shonn and Kyle. Dear brother of John Meyer (Lauraine). Hank will also be missed by his mother-in-law Josie Majerczak. Predeceased by his former wife Charlotte Meyer (Fritz), by his parents Gerritje and Cornelis Meyer and by his siblings Casey, Joe, Tom, Willie and Gerda. Hank will be remembered for his love for his grandchildren and travelling in his RV with Ann. His great sense of humour and his generosity will never be forgotten. He had a great passion for helping people through his work with the ambulance. Hank continued his relationships with his co-workers with weekly "meetings" at a local pub. Hank will be greatly missed by his family and friends. As per Hank's wishes, cremation has taken place. A gathering to celebrate Hank will be held at a later date. For those who wish, donations in his memory can be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. www.smithsfh.com