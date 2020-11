Or Copy this URL to Share

On November 5, 2020 Jim died after 10 months of painful treatment in a Kelowna BC hospital. Son of Betty and Jim Wallace, Meadowlands Ancaster. Loving father to Cindy (Darrell) and Susan (Darin) and his son Kirkland. Grandpa to Christie, Ally and Nicholas, all of BC. Beloved brother to Carol and husband George (both deceased) and his dearly beloved sister Heather of Hamilton. A good and quiet man is sleeping. Rest in peace dear son.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store