Henry went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020, at the Village at University Gates, at the age of 81 following a long battle with Alzheimer's. Dearly loved husband of Roberta for 40 years. Dear brother of Pat (Frank) Jankowski. Brother-in-law of Eric Shields (late Wendy), Gord Shields (Lina), Joyce (late Danny Ross) and Audrey (Rick Hibrant). Dear uncle of Dr. Peter Jankowski (JoAnne), Steve Jankowski (Mel) and Jeff Jankowski (Cheryl). Loved and remembered by the rest of his nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Henry was a longtime member of First Baptist Church and very involved for many years. He enjoyed music, especially Christian music, and sports. Henry attended Huntington College in Indiana and played on the hockey and soccer teams. He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a Sociology Major. He worked for many years at Ray of Hope - Parkhill as a counsellor to young offenders. He also worked in administration for several years at Ray of Hope along with his wife. Predeceased by his parents Harry Diebel and Agnes (Histand). The family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff on Hagey neighbourhood for their compassionate love and care. Henry's family will receive relatives and friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Henry Walser Funeral Home, 507 Frederick St. Kitchener (519) 749-8467. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10-10:45 a.m. at First Baptist Church, 306 Erb St. West, Waterloo. Funeral Service at the Church on Wednesday at 11 a.m. Please note that if you plan to attend either visitation or the service, masks are mandatory, and you must RSVP your attendance through the funeral home website. Those unable to attend may view the service through the following livestream link: https://www.henrywalser.com/live-streaming
Private interment Williamsburg Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to First Baptist Church - Missions or the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated by the family (cards available at the funeral home). Visit www.henrywalser.com
to view Henry's memorial.