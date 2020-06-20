It is with profound sadness we announce the passing of our father on Thursday, June 11, 2020, in his 95th year at the Hamilton General Hospital. Predeceased by his loving wife Lillian (Patzalek) of 66 years. Loving father of Donna Paul (Harold), Gary Stevens (Janice) and Ron Stevens (Susan). Cherished Dzia Dzia of Charles, Amanda (John Gormaly), Andrew, Russell, David and Kevin. Henry will also be missed by his extended family and friends. A special thanks to all the caring staff at The Lakeview Retirement Home for their tireless care and compassion. We also thank the medical team at the General Hospital (6 West) for their empathy and support during this difficult time. Due to COVID-19, cremation and a private family service have taken place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated. If desired, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or charity of your choice are welcomed. Arrangements entrusted to SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222). www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 20, 2020.