Henry Waclaw Jablonski
1928-08-30 - 2020-10-11
It is with sadness but also gratitude for many wonderful memories, that we announce the loss of Henry in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of Eleanor for 63 years. Cherished father of Phyllis (Dennis) Missett and Diane (Maks) Grzegorczyk. Proud dziadziu of Kristina and Aleksander. Survived by sister Janina and family in Poland. Henry will be remembered and missed by family and friends. He was a long time active member of the Royal Canadian Polish Legion Branch 315. Henry lived life to the fullest, enjoyed the company of others and was always busy with projects. Visitation will be held at P.X. DERMODY FUNERAL HOME, 796 Upper Gage Ave., on Wednesday, October 14th from 7-9 pm. A Funeral Mass will be offered at Blessed Sacrament Church on Thursday, October 15th at 10:30 am. Private burial to follow at Our Lady of the Angels Cemetery in Stoney Creek. Due to COVID-19, all in attendance must wear a mask. If desired, a the donation can be made in Henry's memory to the Good Shepherd Centres or the Salvation Army. Online condolences can be made at www.dermodys.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 13, 2020.
October 13, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. My deepest condolences Aunt Eleanor,Phyllis and Diane!!!...hugs and love Lisa
Lisa Miller
Family
