|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bill Ebbers on April 15, 2020 in his 84th year. Loving Husband to June for 56 years. Cherished father to Joy Kilby, Karen Ebbers, and Belinda Reynolds (Dan). Beloved Opa to Justine Janssen (Eric), Danielle Watson (Scott) Alyssa Kilby, and Owen Reynolds. Great-Opa to Jack and Grace Janssen. He is survived by his brothers John (Tina) and Herman (Carol) and his sisters Dini, Johanna (Owen) and Linda (Ken). Predeceased by his brothers Jerry and Richard and sisters Grace and Alicia. Bill was the owner of Westmount Garage for 40 years, and he was also a long standing member and past president of the Dundas Lions Club, and past president of Choices. He was also involved in the Dundas Civitan Club, Special Olympics, and a member of the Dundas Legion. He will be missed by many extended family and friends. A special Thank you to Wentworth Lodge and the staff of Trillium Court for all of their wonderful care and kindness over the years. A private family interment will take place at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If so desired, donations to Options for Independent Living Development ( ofild.ca ) would be greatly appreciated; or to a .
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 17, 2020