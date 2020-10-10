1/1
Herbert LETTINGA
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert (Haebele) Lettinga passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Parkview Meadows Retirement Community, Townsend, Ontario, in his 95th year. Herbert was born in Friesland in 1926, immigrated to Canada as a young man, and married Dorothy De Bree in 1952. Herb loved sermon discussions, woodworking, brass bands and playing Bridge. It is with a mixture of sorrow and gratitude that he is remembered by his wife Dorothy, his children Neil (Virginia), Deb (Jeff) and Ruth (Stephen), by his brother Wiep (Alie), his grandchildren Case, Bethany, Jon (Leanna), Laura (Darryl), Lydia and Kenneth, as well as his great-grandchildren Joshua, Thalia, Leia, and Nathan, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and grands. The family is grateful to the staff at the Gardenview long term care wing for their love and care for Herb. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 noon EST. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Cooper Funeral Home Facebook page. Donations to the Canadian Bible Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cooper Funeral Home
19 Talbot Street West
Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
(519) 587-4414
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cooper Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved