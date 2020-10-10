Herbert LETTINGA

Herbert (Haebele) Lettinga passed away in his sleep on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Parkview Meadows Retirement Community, Townsend, Ontario, in his 95th year. Herbert was born in Friesland in 1926, immigrated to Canada as a young man, and married Dorothy De Bree in 1952. Herb loved sermon discussions, woodworking, brass bands and playing Bridge. It is with a mixture of sorrow and gratitude that he is remembered by his wife Dorothy, his children Neil (Virginia), Deb (Jeff) and Ruth (Stephen), by his brother Wiep (Alie), his grandchildren Case, Bethany, Jon (Leanna), Laura (Darryl), Lydia and Kenneth, as well as his great-grandchildren Joshua, Thalia, Leia, and Nathan, and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and grands. The family is grateful to the staff at the Gardenview long term care wing for their love and care for Herb. A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 12 noon EST. The ceremony will be live-streamed on the Cooper Funeral Home Facebook page. Donations to the Canadian Bible Society would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca