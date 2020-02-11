|
|
After a lengthy battle with Lewy Body Dementia our little leprechaun finally found his pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. The family wishes to thank Dr Luthra and the doctors and staff at the Villages of Wentworth Heights. All his nurses and Psw's took tremendous care of Tom and it gives the family great comfort knowing you were by his side. There will be no services taking place in Hamilton. Tom has already been cremated and will be buried with his family in Montreal. In lieu of flowers donations to the Alzheimer's society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 11, 2020