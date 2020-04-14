|
December 12, 1939 - April 5, 2020 It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Hermo "John" Nepomuceno at the Juravinski Hospital on Palm Sunday April 5, 2020 at the age of 80 due to cancer. Predeceased by his father, mother, and sisters Aurea and Rufina. Survived by sisters Asuncion, Gertrudes, Milagros, and Felicidad. Will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends. Hermo's career started with the Pacific Engineers in Guam and Vietnam, followed by Manitoba Hydro, and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans of Ontario until his retirement. He enjoyed friendships with good and genuine people. His friendships with them will last forever. In his own words at his bedside, Hermo extends his "thanks of friendship to TJ, Judy, Claire and Mama Manrique whose friendship will forever be poised with God's love. Regarding my love and devotion to Thomas Justin, Teresa and children - I am eternally grateful for their support. To Judy and Claire for their continued support and dedication during my ailing years. To the members of the Legion of Mary and the Knights of Columbus - I am thankful for the support and dedication of the members in their work." Special thanks to the Medical Team-A at Wards B3 and E3 at the Juravinski Hospital inclusive to Dr. Turner, Dr. Menezes, Dr. Tran, Dr. Ahmed, supportive nursing staff, medical staff, other community support services staff, and others who visited for their care and understanding. Due to COVID-19 governmental regulations, a private funeral service was previously held at Resurrection Cemetery. A memorial service to be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.markeydermody.com.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 14, 2020