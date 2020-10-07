July 19, 1930-October 2,2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved mother, Oma and friend, Herta Plickert (nee Bliesner) on October 2, 2020 in the home she shared with her daughter and grandsons in Dundas, ON., surrounded by her loving family. She was the devoted wife to Eddy (Ewald) for 55 years and was reunited with him on the exact date of their 66th wedding anniversary. Herta is also predeceased by 2 brothers in Germany, Hugo (1989), Siegfried (2007) and also her much loved and only sister, Talita (2011) who also came to Canada. Herta was the matriarch of our family. and her family was her true joy in life. She was the loving mother of Ralph (Vera) Plickert, Carolin (Claude) Lacombe and Jo-Ann Fowler (partner Paul). But it's her 6 grandchildren that brought her so much pride and happiness especially in the latter years, Matthew and Rebecca, Hannah and Kurtis and Eric and Lucas. She delighted in every one of their accomplishments as well as sharing in their worries or sorrows. She loved them all deeply and fiercely. Herta followed her sister immigrating from Germany to Canada in 1952 and moved to Niagara Falls shortly after she was married in 1954. It was there that Herta made life long friendships with Ingrid and Ida to name a few. Moving to Dundas was a big change but having her niece and nephew, Hartmut and Hilda Hennig nearby made it easier. She was friendly with everyone young and old who stopped to chat as she sat outside on her porch with Stevie her cat. Mom continued to cook and bake for her family. Every year she was still up to the task of baking her famous labour intensive walnut filled Christmas cookies. Also well known was her passion for animals as she respected every living creature big and small. Herta will be missed by her nephew Dieter Hennig (Pauline) in Cambridge as well as friends and family in Germany. The family would like to thank all our neighbours and friends who visited and dropped off food in the week she was home with us. Cremation has taken place. Due to Covid precautions, a small family-only funeral is occurring on October 9th at Hetherington and Deans Funeral Home in Niagara Falls. In lieu of flowers we ask only for gestures of kindness. Please visit, call or have a cup of tea with your mom or an elderly relative/friend. Drop off some pet food to an animal shelter. Listen to someone's problems and be a shoulder to cry on. That's what she would want.



