HETTY (DAMSTRA) JONGELING
It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Hetty Jongeling on May 3, 2020, after a short illness with cancer. She is now at peace with her Lord and Saviour and has rejoined her husband Joseph Jongeling, deceased November 3, 1984. Hetty is survived by her children Marianne (Lyle) Packham, Ed (Betty Ann) Jongeling, her grandchildren Josh (Ashley), Andrew (Nicole), Jeremy (Neeshim), Joe (Christine), Miranda (Alex) and her great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Auston and Rowan. Hetty's siblings are Marianne (Peit†), Peitie† (Leen), Jessie (Frank), Wilfe (Ena), Stientje (Siebe†), Thys† (Aafke†), Jelle† (Zus†), Doede† (Tjamke†), Ron† (Thea†) and Ted (Sylvia†). She is survived also by many nieces and nephews. Due to COVID-19, a private funeral will take place at Rehoboth United Christian Reformed Church followed by a graveside ceremony at Mount Hamilton Cemetery. Live stream video will be available at www.rehobothurc.ca on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 2 p.m. Our family would like to thank the staff at the Juravinski Cancer Centre and the Haldimand War Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Clark Funeral Home - 567 Upper Wellington Street, Hamilton.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 6, 2020.
