Peacefully, at Joseph Brant Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020. Hilda passed away into the arms of God with her husband Zen (married 67 years) by her side. Hilda was born in North Sydney, Nova Scotia on September 4, 1933. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Gertrude Hawkins as well as siblings Margaret, Harry, Ethel, Gerald, Roland, and William. Survived by her beloved brother James (Bernice) and sister Colleen (David). Predeceased by brother-in-law Zigi. Loving mom of Wayne (Pat), Debbie (Rainer), and Tom. Devoted grandmother to seven grandsons - Brent (predeceased), Jason, Sean, Daniel (Vanessa), Jonathan (Tiffany), Steven (Julia), and Robert (Nina). Hilda was aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was forever grateful for the gift of nine great-grandchildren. She has left her family with many life lessons and great memories that they will forever cherish. Please visit www.dbburlington.ca
