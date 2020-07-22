1/1
Hilda Agnes Ann (Hawkins) KUCHARSKI
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully, at Joseph Brant Hospital on Monday, July 20, 2020. Hilda passed away into the arms of God with her husband Zen (married 67 years) by her side. Hilda was born in North Sydney, Nova Scotia on September 4, 1933. She was predeceased by her parents Arthur and Gertrude Hawkins as well as siblings Margaret, Harry, Ethel, Gerald, Roland, and William. Survived by her beloved brother James (Bernice) and sister Colleen (David). Predeceased by brother-in-law Zigi. Loving mom of Wayne (Pat), Debbie (Rainer), and Tom. Devoted grandmother to seven grandsons - Brent (predeceased), Jason, Sean, Daniel (Vanessa), Jonathan (Tiffany), Steven (Julia), and Robert (Nina). Hilda was aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was forever grateful for the gift of nine great-grandchildren. She has left her family with many life lessons and great memories that they will forever cherish. Please visit www.dbburlington.ca for visitation and service details.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
2241 NEW STREET
Burlington, ON L7R 1J2
(905) 637-5233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DODSWORTH & BROWN FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
strat perioris
July 22, 2020
Please accept our sincere condolences.
Tom & Linda Leadston
Thomas Leadston
Friend
July 22, 2020
Thomas Leadston
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved