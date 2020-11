Hilda Biruta SEBRINS The family of Hilda Biruta Sebrins is sad to announce her passing on November 26, 2020 at 100 years of age. She will be greatly missed by her children Zeltite Knowles, Elmars Sebrins, Leons Sebrins and Irene Davidson. Loving and adored Omam to many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to the charity of their choice . Thank you to the staff at Wentworth Lodge for their compassionate care of our beloved mother.