It is with great sadness the we announce the peaceful passing of Hilda "Adele" Costello in her 74th year, on Saturday, July 25, 2020 after battling cancer. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Sylvia Costello. Beloved sister of Harry Costello (Joanne), Dolores Trebilcock (predeceased, Ron), Gloria Corbett & Gary Costello. Adele will be sadly missed & remembered fondly by her nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Adele was an employee of Canada Post for 35 years until her retirement. At her request no funeral will take place, a private family entombment at Holy Sepulchre has been arranged. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carpenter House Hospice.



