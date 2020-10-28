Peacefully, at Brierwood Gardens Brantford on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Hilda was in her 84th. yr. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Harry Hudson and the late Reginald Crowe. Loving and cherished mother of Steve Hudson, Sharyl Hudson (Peter Muir) and John Hudson (Kendra Platt). Will be sadly missed by grandchildren Sofya, Victoria, Zach (Danielle), Nick and Geoff, and by her great-grandson Henry Hudson. Lovingly remembered by brother Jack Law (Shirley) of Montebello Quebec. Predeceased by sister Doreen Mullin (Jerome). The family will receive friends at the McCleister Funeral Home 495 Park Road North Brantford on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. and on Friday from 12:00-1:00 p.m. with service to follow in the chapel on Friday at 1:00 p.m. Due to Covid 19 protocol, facemasks and social distancing are mandatory. Private family interment at Mount Pleasant cemetery London, Ontario. As an expression of sympathy donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (alzheimer.ca
.