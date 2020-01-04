|
Peacefully on December 28, 2019 at Juravinski Hospital in her 96th year. Predeceased by her husband George. Loving mother of Robert (Geraldine), the late Sheila Sawyer, Michael (Sheila) and Sandra "Babs" (Gerald) Arnott. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also predeceased by her parents Belonie and Annie (nee Lizotte) Albert and siblings Leo, Aurelle, Raoul, Rene, Rolland, Mike, Frank and Eva of New Brunswick. As per Hilda's wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no service.