In her 96th year, she passed away peacefully at Hamiltons St. Josephs Hospital Predeceased by husband of 67 years, Maurice Beloved father to Mark (Nancy), Cindy (Ken) and Cheryl Grandfather to Darrell, Dallas, Klayton, Steve and Tamara Great-grandfather to Emma & Kylie, Dylan, Kennedy & Emma, Jesse & Adrian Cremation has taken place



