It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Hildegard Seifried on Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 at Wentworth Heights at the age of 91 years. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Florian and sons, Karl and Ron. Loving mother in law to Janice and Liz. Cherished grandmother to Krystle (Brandon) and Ashley (Drew) and Great-grandmother to Brooke, Kate, Jake and Harper. Predeceased by her sister Anne and brother Horst. Loving sister of Brigitte and relatives in Austria and nieces and their families here in Canada. A private family service will be held on February 11th. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Hamilton.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 8, 2020
